Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

