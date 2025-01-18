Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,283,589.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. This trade represents a 71.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 115,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $3,867,206.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,691.46. This represents a 92.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 560,698 shares of company stock worth $19,040,697 in the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BROS opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $61.33.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

