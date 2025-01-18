Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in RB Global by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Down 0.7 %

RB Global stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.