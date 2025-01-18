Oak Thistle LLC Sells 23,426 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Affirm from $57.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $5,551,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $11,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,652.25. The trade was a 68.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 3.67.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.