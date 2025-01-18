SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 67,716 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,958,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 863,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average is $173.87. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

