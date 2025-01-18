Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Raised by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $44.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.76%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

