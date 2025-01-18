SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

