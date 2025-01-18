Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.21.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SPOT opened at $486.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.20. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $506.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.