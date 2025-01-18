Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,242 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Masco by 86.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

