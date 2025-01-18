Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Okeanis Eco Tankers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ECO opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Get Okeanis Eco Tankers alerts:

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $84.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 29.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the third quarter valued at $1,169,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okeanis Eco Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.