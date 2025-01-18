Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 242.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,167 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,059,000 after buying an additional 313,382 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501,854 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,311,000 after acquiring an additional 165,937 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,978,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.