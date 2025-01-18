SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 375 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $202.25 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.