Oak Thistle LLC Invests $313,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $123.23 and a 12-month high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

