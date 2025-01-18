Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Amcor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 313,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 442,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.