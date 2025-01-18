Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 8,269 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.06.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

