Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,562,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,423.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 506,582 shares in the last quarter. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,643,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,399,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 275,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 375,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 262,884 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.