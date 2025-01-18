SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $341,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.3% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $543.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $490.05 and a 1 year high of $633.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $657.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.