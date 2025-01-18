Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IDEX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,830,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,456 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IDEX by 9,424.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,439 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 28.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,223,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 273,460 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,747,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $215.67 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.31 and a 200-day moving average of $210.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $793.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

