Wedmont Private Capital Invests $211,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, EVP Kevin E. Bryant sold 48,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $3,029,513.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62.93. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.4 %

EVRG stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

