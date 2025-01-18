Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $746,000. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

HYDB stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

