SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $5,094,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 56,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

