4,855 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,526,000 after buying an additional 485,172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,941,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,442,000 after acquiring an additional 112,648 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 291.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,989,000 after acquiring an additional 126,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OZK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

