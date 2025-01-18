SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.