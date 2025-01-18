SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 24 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ROP opened at $522.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $580.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

