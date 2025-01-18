Garde Capital Inc. Has $20.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the second quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

