Oriental Harbor Investment Fund Purchases Shares of 327,145 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $60,957,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.8% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.