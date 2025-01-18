5,069 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,901,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 442,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,322 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000.

LMBS stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

