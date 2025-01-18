AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after buying an additional 328,266 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,976 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,370 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after purchasing an additional 316,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.