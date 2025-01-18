Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $205,000 Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

RF stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,857,300 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

