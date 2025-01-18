SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 775 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.28.

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. The trade was a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

