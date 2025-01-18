Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,018,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 490,906 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 25.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.99.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,791,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,451,618 shares of company stock valued at $17,560,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

