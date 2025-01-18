SMART Wealth LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SMART Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

