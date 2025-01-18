Wedmont Private Capital Invests $221,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tobam grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $55.24 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.