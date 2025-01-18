Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,916 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,141 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $220,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949,065 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

