SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,021.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 87,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $214.78 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.46 and a 52 week high of $221.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.