Wedmont Private Capital Invests $214,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,081.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 706.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total transaction of $733,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,259. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,464 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TDY opened at $473.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $492.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $472.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.