Wedmont Private Capital Makes New $203,000 Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.36.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $1,009,335.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

