Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,096,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares in the company, valued at $19,864,290.60. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

