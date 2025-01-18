SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 69.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

