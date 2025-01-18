DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:DD opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 491,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

