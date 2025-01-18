Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.27.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -9.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.