Maxim Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX) Stock

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 408.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday.
OS Therapies Stock Performance
In other OS Therapies news, major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $112,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,531,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,060,362.14. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.
