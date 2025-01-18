Q2 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AFN Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. Atb Cap Markets has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2027 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.25.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 4.5 %

TSE:AFN opened at C$40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.51. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$38.62 and a 52 week high of C$64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

