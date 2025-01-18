HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of TGTX opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -295.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,358 shares of company stock worth $781,497. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,022,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

