Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Cut by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217,594 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,234. This represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRPT stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40 and a beta of 0.77. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

