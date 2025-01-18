Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 501,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sunrun from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,388.78. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,830 shares of company stock worth $1,134,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.