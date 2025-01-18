Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 9,231 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,922 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,551,000 after acquiring an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 238,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.