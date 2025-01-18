Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 183 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 5.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 101.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,439,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

