Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

