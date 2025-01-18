Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total transaction of $662,611.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This trade represents a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,075.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 4.9 %

MPWR stock opened at $625.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $599.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $775.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

